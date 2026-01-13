Unity Mall project not in wetland zone, has all clearances: Goa govt

Panaji, Jan 13 (PTI) The Goa government on Tuesday said that the proposed Unity Mall project at Chimbel does not fall in a notified wetland conservation zone and has received all mandatory statutory clearances.

Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte informed the state assembly that the Wetland Conservation Authority has issued a written communication confirming that the land earmarked for the project in North Goa is beyond the notified conservation boundary.

Khaunte was replying to a Calling Attention Motion moved by BJP MLA Rudolfo Fernandes.

The Opposition benches, including Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar, Goa Forward Party's Vijai Sardesai and AAP legislator Venzy Viegas, demanded that the project be scrapped, claiming it would be detrimental to the environment.

The minister, in his reply, said, "The government remains fully committed to the protection and preservation of wetland ecosystems, and no development activity is proposed or being undertaken within the protected wetland area." All environmental safeguards are being strictly adhered to, he added.

Addressing concerns about possible road widening and demolition of houses, Khaunte said the project is located along an existing four-lane national highway, and there is no proposal to widen the road for Unity Mall.

"There is no question of demolition of any residential structures on this account," he said.

The minister said that the government has acknowledged apprehensions raised by residents, including members of the Scheduled Tribe community.

He maintained that the project is expected to generate employment opportunities for locals through direct jobs at the site as well as indirect and ancillary activities such as transportation, logistics, maintenance and support services.

Khaunte further said that the project's water requirements will be met through the Water Supply Department, and there was no proposal to draw water from the nearby lake or surrounding water bodies.

He informed the House that all necessary permissions have been obtained for the project.

A written confirmation from the Wetland Conservation Authority, Consent to Establish from the Goa State Pollution Control Board, and other mandatory statutory approvals as required under prevailing laws and regulations have been obtained, he said.

Khaunte said the Unity Mall will boost tourism and the local economy.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant invited protesting legislators to meet him in his chamber in the assembly at 4 pm on Wednesday to discuss their concerns.

The opposition members, however, were not satisfied with the reply and rushed to the well of the House, after which Speaker Ganesh Gaonkar adjourned the session for 10 minutes. PTI RPS ARU