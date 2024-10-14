Unity must for country's sustainable growth: Dhankhar

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said unity is essential for a country's sustainable growth and called for neutralising divisive forces challenging the nation's march to progress.

He also said assimilation of wealth can satisfy only material needs, not the hunger for intellect.

Addressing an event here, he said a nation cannot grow only on economic parameters. The growth is sustainable and lasting once there is a projection of unity, he asserted.

"For that, it is necessary that we attack divisive forces. I would even say that a country like India, with a history of 5,000 years, has no parallel.

"If any other country tries to tarnish its reputation, tries to degrade our culture, tries to divide us, tries to promote destructive forces, then there should definitely be a reaction. And this is the duty of every Indian citizen," he said.

He was of the view that assimilation of wealth can satisfy only material needs. It cannot satisfy one's hunger for intellect and soul, and it cannot give happiness which is of eternal nature.

Dhankhar said as Rajya Sabha chairperson, he had expressed concern that some people flaunt their knowledge of Vedas but in reality they have not seen it in person and do not possess a copy at their home.

It is important, the vice president said, that the Vedas should be propagated and spread in such a language that the common man can understand them and adopt them easily. PTI NAB KSS KSS