Kohima, Feb 11 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Wednesday stressed unity among Nagas and renewed political engagement with the Centre, asserting that his government is focused on resolving the decades-old Naga political issue.

Addressing a programme at the NPF office in Chumoukedima, Rio said the state has re-engaged New Delhi at the political level, with the Centre agreeing to process the Naga issue through ministerial and political mechanisms, a statement issued by the NPF office said.

He briefed party leaders on his recent visit to Delhi, including discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and said the government is working to restore Naga talks to a political track, moving beyond bureaucratic handling.

Rio said his February 3 meeting with Shah was held after coordination with the Union Home Secretary and involved a political affairs sub-committee representing the state. He said their discussions covered constitutional provisions, the Naga flag and integration issues, with assurances that earlier understandings would be respected in "letter and spirit".

He said Shah agreed to constitute a committee, assigning officials and intelligence experts to facilitate further dialogue.

Reiterating that physical integration of Naga areas may not be immediately feasible, Rio emphasised emotional, cultural and social integration through a pan-Naga platform as essential for a durable settlement.

He cautioned against issuing contradictory public statements that could weaken the state's collective negotiating position and stressed unity at this stage of dialogue with the Centre.

Asserting that the politics affairs committee (PAC) of the state government on the Naga issue would continue engagement with Naga national groups, Rio urged party leaders to strengthen the organisation at all levels.

Continued engagement with New Delhi and outreach to neighbouring states would remain key priorities, he added.

On the signing of the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority (FNTA) agreement, Rio described it as an administrative arrangement aimed at addressing developmental aspirations in eastern Nagaland while preserving the unity of the state.

The chief minister also addressed issues relating to the Protected Area Permit (PAP), Free Movement Regime (FMR) and border concerns, noting the complexities along the international border with Myanmar and daily cross-border movement for farming, medical and social purposes.

On oil and natural gas exploration, Rio said the state cabinet has approved discussions on petroleum development, including a proposed 50-50 royalty-sharing arrangement in disputed areas along the Assam-Nagaland border. PTI NBS NBS ACD