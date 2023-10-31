Unity runs, integrity pledges organised across Jammu region on 'Rastriya Ekta Diwas'

Jammu, Oct 31 (PTI) Scores of unity runs and integrity pledges were organised across Jammu region as part of the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel – the country’s first home minister.

The birth anniversary of Sardar Patel has been celebrated as the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ or National Unity Day since 2014, and a ‘Run for Unity’ was organised here to mark the day.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, which split the erstwhile state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh – came into effect from October 31, 2019. This day is celebrated as union territory day in J&K and Ladakh.

In Jammu, a big unity run was organised by district administration, which was led by Jammu Divisional Commissioner Ramesh Kumar from Gulshan ground area and concluded at Hari Singh Park here.

Hundreds of people including school students, officials of various departments, police personnel and civilians took part in the run for unity. They chanted the organs of ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’.

Speaking to reporters here, Kumar said a unity marathon has been organised on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 148th birth anniversary. He had played a major role in the union of India, Kumar said.

The official said the day is also celebrated as the foundation day of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. "For this, a run for unity was organised, in which people from various walks of life took part", he said.

Kumar, who presided over an integrity pledge of the people, said people should follow the path shown by Sardar Patel, keeping the nation as their first priority and working for unity and integrity.

According to reports from various districts, district administration, such runs for unity and integration pledges were also organised in their respective districts.

As part of events to observe police commemoration week and ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’, Jammu and Kashmir Police in Rajouri organised a ‘Run for Unity’ on Tuesday morning which was flagged off from District Police Lines, Rajouri by SSP Amritpal Singh.

In Kishtwar, SSP Kishtwar, Khalil Poswal emphasised the paramount importance of unity and highlighted how Sardar Patel's efforts led to the integration of princely states into a united India. He fervently encouraged all present to uphold the core values of unity and diversity. PTI AB AB SKY SKY