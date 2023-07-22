Universal access to energy is a big challenge for the world: Union minister R K Singh

Panaji, Jul 22 (PTI) One of the most significant challenges that the world faces is universal access to energy, with more than 700 million people living without electricity, mostly in Africa and Asia, said Union minister of power and new and renewable energy on Saturday.

Advertisment

He was delivering a keynote address at the inaugural session of the G20 Energy Ministers' Meeting, which is currently underway in Goa.

“As we gather here today, we face a multitude of pressing issues, ranging from climate change and sustainability to ensuring affordable access to energy and achieving energy security. One of the most significant challenges we face is the imperative to guarantee universal access to energy,” he said.

The minister said it is deeply distressing that globally more than 700 million people live without access to electricity, mostly in Africa and Asia.

Advertisment

“Any global effort towards achieving a sustainable energy transition will carry little meaning in the absence of universal access to affordable electricity,” he said.

Singh underscored the “crucial role” that transnational grid interconnections and cross-border power systems integration can play in achieving universal energy access, enhancing energy security, promoting economic growth, and facilitating the global shift towards a low-carbon energy future.

“Let us recognise that our decisions today will shape the energy landscape of tomorrow and mould the aspirations of our people, while fulfilling our obligations under the sustainable development goals,” he said, stressing that energy is fundamental to all economic activities.

Advertisment

Singh said the developing world needs more time and resources to meet these transition goals. “Therefore, as responsible participants in the global community, we have to share the onerous obligation to undertake resolute, decisive and practical steps to ensure a just, affordable, and inclusive energy transition, that leaves no one behind,” the minister said.

India with its ambitious agenda has been leading the way in energy transition and is emerging as a world leader, he said.

“We have embarked on a transformative journey to meet the energy needs of our people while simultaneously striving to achieve our sustainable development goals,” he added. PTI RPS NR