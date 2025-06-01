Universities must also be centres of research and innovation: Fadnavis

Nashik, June 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday that universities should not be just educational and curriculum planning institutions, but must be centres for research, innovation and launchpads for start-ups.

He was speaking after laying the foundation stone of a Centre of Excellence, and inaugurating ‘CHAKRA’ (Centre for Health, Applied Knowledge and Research Autonomy) at the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) in Nashik.

He expressed confidence that CHAKRA will provide a boost to research, innovation and startups.

“Universities should not be just educational and curriculum planning institutions, but must be centres for research, innovation and launchpads for startups. In this context, CHAKRA will be of great significance,” he said.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s progress in medical education, Fadnavis said plans are afoot to have a medical college in every district, and 10 new such colleges have come up in the state in the past two years. He also lauded the work done by MUHS in the past 25 years.

“Our local universities should work the way foreign varsities function. Research should be promoted in universities. They should work as centres of excellence, incubation centres and play a guiding role in various fields,” Fadnavis said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has introduced the New Education Policy, which incorporates societal needs and is employment-oriented, he said. Against this backdrop, the CHAKRA model, based on the ‘hub and spoke’ approach, and the concept of a Centre of Excellence are extremely important,” he said.

In the past, MUHS collaborated with the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Nagpur to launch a useful programme on tribal health, he said. “This initiative will create a system that will make services available to the common man, which he can’t access now,” he said.

“Like universities across the world, our universities are also becoming self-reliant. Such experiments (CHAKRA) are of great significance. Efforts are underway to bring about positive changes in the healthcare sector through technology and startups,” he said.

Fadnavis said the government is taking care of the health of 13 crore people of the state through various schemes.

He said primary health centres and sub-centres at the taluka level should play an important role in providing health facilities to the public. “If this is done, it will be possible for the district-level systems to pay attention to research and other matters,” he said.

Fadnavis said MUHS should implement the concept of a healthy Kumbh, which will be held in Nashik from October 31, 2026, till August 2, 2027. He also assured that the state government will provide full cooperation in every initiative of the university.

On the occasion, the CM also released a 150-day action plan booklet of MUHS.