Universities must partner with industries to create more employment opportunities: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that all universities in the state establish strong coordination with industries and ensure the annual organisation of job fairs in the varsities and colleges to enhance employment opportunities for the youth.

He said that Haryana is emerging as a major industrial hub, attracting numerous multinational companies to set up operations.

Saini said that the government's objective is to empower students to become self-reliant by securing employment opportunities during the course of their education.

The chief minister made these remarks while chairing a review meeting of the Higher Education Department in Panchkula Friday evening.

The vice chancellors of all state universities were also present in the meeting, an official statement said.

During the meeting, the CM reviewed the implementation status of the announcements made in the current financial year's budget to promote higher education.

He directed that all such announcements be executed within the stipulated timelines so that students and academic institutions can benefit at the earliest.

Saini also instructed the VCs to strengthen and fully operationalise their respective placement cells, enabling students to access employment opportunities at the institutional level.

Additionally, he called for the compilation of data regarding students employed abroad who have launched startups or achieved notable success in various fields. This data should be compiled into a centralised dashboard, which would aid in future planning and policymaking, he said.

The government has set a target to increase the state's Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education from the current 33 per cent to 50 per cent. As part of this initiative, a model Sanskriti College will be established in each district, contributing significantly toward achieving this goal. PTI SUN AMJ AMJ