Universities must update curricula to match global changes: UP governor

Lucknow, Jan 12 (PTI) Stressing that personal progress is meaningful "only when it contributes to national development", Uttar Pradesh Governor and Chancellor of state universities Anandiben Patel on Monday urged institutes to continuously update their curricula and technical programmes in line with the changing global scenario.
Addressing teachers, researchers and students at Dr A P J Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) here, Patel said Swami Vivekananda regarded youth as the nation's energy and future, and his message of "arise, awake and stop not till the goal is achieved" continues to inspire young people.
She said universities must prepare students to be innovative, self-reliant and globally competitive.
According to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan here, the governor said the success of initiatives such as the cleanliness drive, digital payments, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' and 'Viksit Bharat' reflects collective national resolve, adding that India is moving ahead rapidly on the "reform express".
Despite global challenges, she said, India remains the "fastest-growing major economy with a growth rate of over eight per cent" and expressed pride over Diwali being recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity.
Referring to progress in higher education and research, Patel noted a significant increase in the number of IITs, IIMs and AIIMS, and said the New Education Policy, PM Shri schools, Chandrayaan mission, satellite launches, Gaganyaan and the proposed Indian space station symbolise India's growing confidence and scientific capability.
Congratulating AKTU on securing an 'A Plus' grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), she described it as a major achievement over the past eight years. She said the university's record of over 378 research papers, more than 10 patents and over 4,500 citations reflects a strong research culture, and also lauded the performance of affiliated institutions in NAAC, National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings.
Linking the goal of Atmanirbhar Bharat with youth talent, innovation and entrepreneurship, the Governor praised initiatives such as Startup India, Atal Innovation Mission and Make in India. She termed AKTU's Rs 100 crore innovation fund, digital evaluation, online examinations and industry collaboration as progressive steps, and appreciated initiatives such as the Shubhanshu Innovation Express Lab, international MoUs, capacity building in forensic science and efforts to take innovation to rural schools.
Patel emphasised the need for effective utilisation of budgets through well-planned projects and said research should focus on solving real problems and be communicated to relevant institutions. Advising students, especially girls, she cautioned that "careless choices" at a young age could impact their entire lives.
During her visit, the governor inspected laboratories at the university's Centre for Advanced Studies, including newly established electronics, physics, automation and Google labs, and directed that more students be given opportunities to work in them. She also visited the innovation hub and startup co-working spaces, interacted with entrepreneurs and reviewed initiatives promoting innovation and entrepreneurship, according to the statement.
In her presence, AKTU signed a memorandum of understanding with the Bengaluru-based Genex Space to collaborate on space technology, including the establishment of a Centre of Excellence and training for faculty and students. Patel also released a book titled 'Bundelkhand Garden', along with a course booklet for BTech students, and planted a rudraksha sapling on the campus, it added.
Vice-Chancellor J P Pandey said the governor's guidance has consistently helped the university progress towards becoming a world-class institution, adding that efforts are underway to develop AKTU into an AI-focused university, including the introduction of a minor degree in quantum technology.