Universities must work to provide students a conducive academic environment: Rajasthan guv

Jaipur, Dec 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Wednesday urged students to take up research on subjects that benefit the country and society, while also contributing to the enhancement of their intellectual abilities.

Addressing the 10th convocation ceremony of Maharaja Ganga Singh University at Sant Mirabai Auditorium here, Bagde said research should have a broad scope and long-term impact.

"Universities must emerge as centres of learning where students get a conducive academic environment," he said, calling for clean, green campuses and reminding teachers to uphold the dignity and decorum of their positions.

Highlighting the importance of a disciplined lifestyle, the governor advised students to make yoga and pranayama a part of their daily routine.

He said Indian youth are extremely talented and the country's intellectual capabilities are acknowledged globally.

Referring to India's economic growth, he said the country was the world's 12th-largest economy in 2004, and 11th in 2014, and under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, it has now emerged as the fourth-largest economy globally.

The governor also appealed to students to plant a tree in their mother's name, stressing the role of plantations in environmental conservation.

"Society has given us a lot, and we must remain committed to it," he said, describing India's culture as rich and Rajasthan as a land of valour, seers and spiritual leaders.

He termed Maharaja Ganga Singh a visionary ruler and said his efforts, particularly the Ganga Canal, transformed the desert into fertile land.

Bagde also highlighted the ruler's military contributions, noting that the Ganga Risala and camel corps played a significant role in the First World War.

At the convocation, degrees for the year 2024 were awarded. From January 1 to December 31, 2024, as many as 46 scholars – 22 men and 24 women – were conferred PhD degrees.

Gold medals were awarded to 65 students, including nine men and 56 women, for securing the highest marks in their respective subjects in the 2024 examinations.

Lavanya Sharma from the Faculty of Law received the Chancellor's Medal, while Tannu from the Faculty of Social Sciences was awarded the Vice-Chancellor's Medal.

The governor also released the university's e-filing system and academic calendar. Vice-Chancellor Acharya Manoj Dixit presented the university's progress report, highlighting innovations and achievements in recent years. PTI AG OZ OZ