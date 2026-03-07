Universities nationwide responding to student dissent through punitive action, intimidation: Activists

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI): Student leaders and activists on Saturday alleged that university administrations nationwide are increasingly responding to student dissent through "suspensions, expulsions, and intimidation", reflecting a broader attempt to curb democratic student politics across universities.

Marking one year of punitive actions by Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) administration against several students in 2025, the student leaders alleged that the suspensions and expulsions were aimed at suppressing dissent on campus.

They further raised concerns about the university administration's handling of bullying on campus, democratic dissent, and student rights.

Addressing the media at the Press Club of India, representatives of the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the AUD Students' Council said the students were penalised after raising concerns over an alleged ragging incident on campus.

According to the student representatives, the developments that led to the expulsions began in March 2025, when some students protested against the alleged bullying and ragging and sought action from the university administration.

They claimed that instead of addressing the complaint, the administration initiated disciplinary proceedings against those who raised the issue and later held protests seeking accountability from the authorities.

One student named Nadia was expelled from the university in March for her role in protests on campus, further intensifying the agitation against the administration.

The situation escalated on April 11, 2025, when students attempted to meet the vice chancellor, they said. Protesters alleged that security personnel used batons and manhandled them during the demonstration, with some female students reporting harassment.

"In the aftermath, the administration issued suspension orders against several student activists, including Sharanya Verma, Treasurer of the AUD Students' Council, Shubhojeet Dey, a council representative, as well as Shefali, Ajay, and Keerthana," they said.

Recounting the year-long struggles, the student representatives mentioned that the protests that followed included a prolonged sit-in demonstration and a relay hunger strike lasting several weeks, demanding the revocation of the suspensions and restoration of democratic functioning on campus.

Eventually, three more students -- Shefali, Shubhojeet Dey, and Sharanya Verma -- were expelled from the university.

"By expelling elected representatives, the administration effectively moved against the democratic mandate of the students who had voted and elected them," a press statement released by the student organisations said, adding that, the matter has been challenged before the Delhi High Court.

"During hearings in the case, the court has repeatedly observed that the punishment imposed by the university administration appears to be disproportionate. The court also raised concerns that the disciplinary actions threaten the academic future of the students involved," the statement mentioned.

"In the most recent hearing, the court once again questioned the severity of the punitive measures while examining the legality of the expulsion order," it added.

The press conference was addressed by Subhash Jakhar, All India Vice President of the SFI, and Sooraj Elamon, President of the SFI Delhi State Committee, along with representatives of the AUD Students' Council.

"What we are witnessing in Ambedkar University Delhi is not an isolated incident. Across campuses, from Jawaharlal Nehru University to the Tata Institute of Social Sciences and the University of Hyderabad, administrations are increasingly responding to student dissent through suspensions, expulsions, and intimidation," Jakhar said, adding that this reflects a broader attempt to curb democratic student politics across universities in the country.

The speakers said the student organisation would continue to campaign against what they described as authoritarian actions by university administrations and would mobilise students and democratic bodies across campuses in solidarity with the affected students. PTI AHD ARB ARB