Universities should consider forming youth Parliament instead of students' union: Adityanath

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 27 (PTI) Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words on educated youngsters joining politics, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that universities should consider whether a youth Parliament can be formed instead of a students' union.

Addressing the 136th convocation ceremony of the Allahabad University here as the chief guest, Adityanath said, "For this youth Parliament, it should be decided in every class that no student will contest elections in the first year itself." "Representatives should be elected from every class in the first year and then it should be decided that among the representatives, who should be fielded in elections in the second or third years or at the post-graduate level," he added.

Adityanath said he once met an aged man in a university and was told that he was the vice-president of the students' union and his son is a BA student in the same university.

"I felt that the man had taken admission in the university only to become an office-bearer of the students' union. There should be a limit to this too. If someone wants to stay in a university for long, he should enrol himself for some research activities. A time limit should be fixed for contesting the student union elections," he said.

The chief minister said the student union elections should be held on time.

"Whenever you divide the youth power on the basis of caste, opinions and religion, the division will not only affect the talent of India, but will also obstruct the flow of their development," he said.

On his visit to Prayagraj, Adityanath met the family members of late Justice (retired) Giridhar Malviya, former chancellor of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) and great-grandson of Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya who passed away recently. The chief minister offered his condolences to his family members and highlighted Giridhar Malviya's invaluable contributions to the country as a distinguished figure in education and justice, according to a press statement. PTI COR CDN RC