University admission racket: Clerk held by Mumbai cops; four arrested so far

Mumbai, Dec 20 (PTI) A junior clerk was arrested on Friday in connection with an admission racket in Somaiya Vidyavihar University, taking the total number of people held so far to four, a Mumbai police official said on Friday.

The other three persons arrested for alleged involvement in the irregularities are also clerks at the institution, the official added.

"Pandit Ramesh Karanke (42) was deputed at the admission guidance centre at Ghatkopar East. He was tasked with verifying documents of students. He is accused of authenticating forged marksheets of students sent by co-accused clerk Arjun Rathod," the official said.

Karanke was remanded in five-day police custody by a local court, the police official said. PTI DC BNM

