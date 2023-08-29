University fair organised for students seeking to pursue higher education in US

New Delhi, Aug 29 (PTI) Students and parents interested in learning about higher education opportunities in the United States Tuesday got a chance to interact with representatives from 38 accredited US varsities and colleges during a university fair here.

The fair was open to students seeking admission in undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral-level programmes in the United States.

"We welcome the opportunity to help Indian students achieve their dreams. Whether you are researching your options at an American Center, walking through the application process with EducationUSA, or enjoying the world-class instruction and facilities you will find on a US campus, the United States is honoured to support you on your road to success," said US Ambassador Eric Garcetti.

The fair was organised by the US embassy in collaboration with the EducationUSA, the official source of information for higher education courses in the US and a member of the US Department of State's network of over 430 international student advising centres worldwide.

More than 2 lakh Indian students chose the United States as their higher education destination in the 2021-22 academic year, a 19 per cent increase over the previous year.

"This year, we are happy to bring back our signature ‘in-person’ fairs where students can interact face-to-face with representatives of a wide variety of accredited US universities and colleges, all under one roof. We strongly encourage students and parents to seize this opportunity to seek authentic and unbiased information and take advantage of the wide variety of educational options available at US college campuses” said Adam Grotsky, Executive Director, United States-India Educational Foundation.

"The United States continues to be the most popular international study destination for Indian students. Over the years, EducationUSA at USIEF has been committed to supporting the informational needs of prospective students who aspire to study at higher education institutions in the US," he added. According to the US Embassy, American higher education institutions participating in the fair represented a diverse geographical and academic landscape and offer a range of academic programmes at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels. "Fair attendees can learn about various programmes and admission criteria for multiple US higher education institutions. Discussions with US universities, EducationUSA advisers and US Embassy representatives at the fair will help students make informed choices about US higher education, learn about the student visa application process, and become aware of other aspects of studying and living in the US," a statement by the Embassy said.

EducationUSA conducts events to reach prospective student audiences through education fairs and outreach at schools, universities, and other public events. PTI GJS RPA