University of Kashmir prepared Kashmiri translation of Constitution released by President Murmu

Srinagar, Nov 27 (PTI) The University of Kashmir has prepared the first Kashmiri translation of the Constitution of india, marking a historic moment for the region and its linguistic heritage.

On the occasion of the Constitution Day on Wednesday, President Droupadi Murmu released translated versions of the Constitution in nine Indian languages -- Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Punjabi, Bodo, Kashmiri, Telugu, Odia and Assamese.

Among these, the Constitution of India has been translated into the Kashmiri language for the first time, marking a historic moment for the region and its linguistic heritage, a spokesperson of the university said.

The Kashmiri translation has been carried out by a team from the University of Kashmir (KU) under the Ministry of Law, Government of India, and executed through the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), Mysore, the spokesperson said.

He said the project, initiated in September 2023 and completed in March 2025, was coordinated by Aejaz Mohammad Sheikh, Professor, Department of Linguistics; Head, Department of Urdu; and Dean, School of Arts, Languages and Literature.

The spokesperson added that Vice-Chancellor KU, Nilofer Khan, who keenly monitored and supported the work throughout, congratulated the team for completing this nationally significant assignment.

"This is a moment of immense pride for the University and for the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Bringing the Constitution into Kashmiri will greatly strengthen constitutional awareness and linguistic inclusion. I commend the team for their scholarly dedication and hard work," VC Khan said.

The university extends its appreciation to all contributors and reiterates its commitment to advancing academic excellence, multilingual scholarship and national development, the spokesperson added.