University of Liverpool to establish first foreign university campus in Bengaluru by 2026

Bengaluru, May 27 (PTI) The University of Liverpool, part of the UK’s prestigious Russell Group, on Tuesday announced its intention to open Bengaluru’s first foreign university campus by 2026.

The University of Liverpool said the announcement was “a celebration of cross-border collaboration” and was marked by the presence of several senior ministers who welcomed the University to Bengaluru.

“The new Bengaluru campus will be grounded in the university’s research-intensive culture and internationally recognised academic standards. It will also serve as a catalyst for deepening partnerships with Karnataka’s dynamic innovation ecosystem connecting students and researchers to emerging industry needs in both India and the UK,” the statement said.

According to the University, the initial set of programmes will include business management, accounting and finance, computer science, biomedical sciences, and game design offered for the first time by a UK university campus in India.

A broader portfolio of disciplines is expected to be added in subsequent phases.

Welcoming the University’s entry into Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “The University of Liverpool’s decision to set up its first foreign campus in Bengaluru reinforces our status as a global knowledge destination. We welcome them wholeheartedly and are committed to extending all support to make this venture a grand success." He said students will now have a new gateway to the world, right in their own backyard.

Students will have access to a globally respected curriculum, international faculty, cross-border projects, and a platform to dream big and achieve bigger, he added.

For educators and researchers, this campus will be an invitation to collaborate, co-teach, co-publish, and build knowledge that is both locally relevant and globally recognised.

Industry partners can find an opportunity to work with a world-class university to build the workforce of the future, develop cutting-edge products, and find new solutions to global challenges.

Chandru Iyer, British Deputy High Commissioner in Bengaluru, said, “Our expanded partnership will deliver iconic, forward-looking collaborations in diverse areas such as AI and semiconductors, higher education campuses, and green energy initiatives.” He added that the Technology Security Initiative, announced in July 2024, will deliver crucial collaboration on telecoms innovation and unlock investment across emerging technologies.

On the occasion, the University of Liverpool signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Bengaluru-headquartered IT giant Wipro, to establish a high-impact alliance designed to advance research, spearhead innovation, and cultivate future-ready talent through targeted skill development.