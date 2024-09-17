University of Melbourne launches Global Centre in Delhi, its first in India

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) The University of Melbourne opened its Global Centre here on Tuesday to serve as its central hub in India, according to officials The Melbourne Global Centre-Delhi will enable the university to showcase its extensive educational offerings, cutting-edge research, and community engagement programmes, they said.

According to Philip Green, High Commissioner of Australia to India, the centre will be a hub for strengthening educational and research ties and promoting collaboration.

"The centre is reflective of Australia and India's shared vision for education and research as a key driver for economic growth and social impact. It will unlock new opportunities for students and researchers to come together to innovate and address shared challenges for the mutual benefit of both nations," Green said.

Michael Wesley, Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Global, Culture and Engagement), University of Melbourne informed that the Centre will feature cultural performances, art exhibitions, and lecture series, serving as a platform to connect research with Indian corporations, industry partners and academic institutions.

"Our global strategy, which launched earlier this year, reinforces our commitment to become a knowledge hub for Asia and the Pacific, uniting educational excellence with international research collaboration," he said.

"Our new Melbourne Global Centre is our physical presence in-country – our Place in India – but not a teaching campus. The centre will not offer any award teaching that results in university degrees, but it will offer non-award training like professional development or skill enhancement programmes for students.

"It will provide training to individuals aiming to upgrade their skills in particular areas for example, it could offer training to civil servants on various topics and methods. Additionally, it will facilitate student exchanges," he said.

One of the most promising opportunities Global Centre offers is the prospect of bringing the University of Melbourne students to Delhi and helping them connect with students from Indian universities to do joint projects and workshops, Wesley said.

"This will promote meaningful interactions between Australian and Indian students," added Wesley.