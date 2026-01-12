University of New South Wales to open Bengaluru campus by August

Bengaluru, Jan 12 (PTI) The University of New South Wales (UNSW), one of Australia's leading universities, will open its Bengaluru campus at Manyata Tech Park in August.

The agreement was signed on Monday in the presence of Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil and Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar.

At a programme held at Vidhana Soudha, UNSW Vice-Chancellor Prof. Attila Brungs and Industries Department Principal Secretary Dr S Selvakumar exchanged the Memorandum of Understanding, Minister Patil's office said in a release.

Initially, the university will offer undergraduate programmes in commerce, media, computer science and data science, along with a postgraduate programme in cyber security, it said.

After interacting with the delegation, Patil said the academic council of UNSW would directly oversee the Bengaluru campus, with the same curriculum taught here as at the parent university.

With several leading companies located at Manyata Tech Park, students will benefit from strong industry exposure and skill-oriented learning, he said, adding that the UNSW would also establish a campus at the upcoming KWIN (Knowledge, Wellbeing, and Innovation) City near Bengaluru, in the near future.

Patil noted that an education and research cooperation programme between India and Australia for 2025-30 is currently in force. He added that UNSW already has close academic and institutional links with organisations such as IIM Bengaluru, IISc, the National Law University, the Union Ministries of Highways and Steel, and the State Renewable Energy Development Corporation.

Minister Sudhakar said UNSW is widely recognised across the Asia-Pacific region for its strong employability outcomes, with graduates actively sought after by leading employers. The opening of its Bengaluru campus will further strengthen the city's innovation ecosystem and encourage more international universities to establish a presence here, he added. PTI KSU KH