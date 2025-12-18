University of Southampton, Central University of Jharkhand discuss joint research

Ranchi, Dec 18 (PTI) Officials from the University of Southampton, UK, on Thursday visited the Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) to discuss possibilities of signing a pact to carry out socially relevant joint research projects and develop academic programmes, an official said.

Professor Sabu S. Padmadas, representing the University of Southampton, met Professor Kshiti Bhusan Das, Vice-Chancellor of CUJ, to discuss various academic collaborations.

"Both the sides agreed to carry out socially relevant joint research projects and collaborate for developing academic programmes. They also agreed in principle to organise an international conference on tribal health and education from the perspective of Jharkhand," CUJ said in a statement.

Both the universities agreed that the academic activities would be carried out with action oriented goals serving the needs of society and nation, it said.

"Both parties agreed on the collaboration points and discussed to finalise a MoU as soon as possible," it added.

The CUJ vice-chancellor said that university is gradually gaining national and international recognition and they are looking forward to inking pacts with the leading universities of the world.

Prof Padmadas was accompanied by Prof. Prakash Kandal, ICCR chair professor at India Study Center of University of Southampton. PTI SAN SAN MNB