University of Western Australia joins hands with IIM Mumbai and IIT/ISM Dhanbad

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) The University of Western Australia (UWA) has inked an agreement with the IIM Mumbai and IIT/ISM Dhanbad to work on creating new opportunities in mining, with a focus on logistics and sustainability.

"We are signing an MoU with IIM Mumbai and Indian Institute of Technology/Indian School of Mines (ISM) Dhanbad to work on unlocking new opportunities in mining with a focus on logistics and sustainability," UWA Vice-Chancellor Professor Amit Chakma told PTI.

He said, initially, about 10 micro-credential online courses will be introduced, followed by joint development of additional courses to meet the needs of the sector.

"These programmes are designed to support India's clean energy transition, strengthen supply chain resilience and elevate the country's minerals workforce with global best practices. These partnerships will create new pathways for joint research, executive education, and industry-driven collaboration in areas such as mining, logistics, automation, geo-sciences and sustainability," Chakma added.

He said UWA is also setting up campuses in Mumbai and Chennai along with collaborative centres in collaboration with Telangana University, Visakhapatnam.

"We are setting up campuses in Mumbai and Chennai, which are expected to open their doors sometime in 2026, hopefully by July-August. The Mumbai campus will mainly focus on business and IT, while the Chennai campus will be more on technology and IT," he stated.

UWA is also collaborating with Centurion University in Bhubaneswar in Odisha to offer micro credential courses with an aim to reduce the skill gap in the mining area, Chakma added.

He said UWA will also introduce a nationwide Sports Immersion Program, anchored by a state-of-the-art Sports Science Hub at the university's upcoming Chennai campus.

Developed in partnership with Avid Sports and the Chennai Bulls, this initiative brings Australian high-performance sport science expertise to India's athletes, coaches, institutes and sports communities, said Chakma.

"Through immersion programs, analytics training, biomechanics insights and pathways that integrate academic learning with real-world sports environments, the program aims to transform India's growing sports ecosystem. The initiative has already attracted attention from leading sports bodies committed to embedding scientific training at both elite and grassroots levels," he added. PTI SM NSK