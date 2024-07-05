University official held in Raigad for bribery

Thane, Jul 5 (PTI) The finance officer of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University in Raigad was arrested on Friday for allegedly seeking and accepting a bribe, an Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

Omkar Ambparkar (55), finance officer of the university based in Lonore in Mangaon, was held for allegedly taking a bribe, Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Sashikant Padave told PTI.

"He had sought Rs 1 lakh as bribe to clear bills of a contractor totalling Rs 58 lakh. He then brought down the amount to Rs 81,000. He was held during a trap laid by the ACB at the university," the official said.

A case was registered under Prevention of Corruption Act and further probe is underway against the Class I official, the deputy SP informed. PTI COR BNM