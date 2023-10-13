University Service Commission chief Rajvardhan Azad nominated to Bihar legislative council

Patna, Oct 13 (PTI) Bihar State University Service Commission Chairman Rajvardhan Azad has been nominated to the state legislative council, it was officially notified on Friday.

Advertisment

According to the Gazette notification, Azad's nomination comes in the backdrop of a seat falling vacant upon the resignation of former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha.

Kushwaha, who quit Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) earlier this year and floated his own party, gave up his council membership on February 24.

Azad has formerly been a renowned eye specialist and a faculty member of the ophthalmology department at AIIMS, Delhi.

Advertisment

Known to be close to Nitish Kumar, Azad had also fought the Lok Sabha election in 2014 on a JD(U) ticket from Godda in Jharkhand, but ended up losing his deposit. He was made the Chairman of the Commission in 2019.

His late father Bhagwat Jha Azad had been the Chief Minister of Bihar in the late 1980s while his brother Kirti Azad is a test cricketer turned politician, formerly with BJP but now with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress.

The legislative council of Bihar has 75 seats and its members are elected from assembly, local bodies, graduates and teachers constituencies, or nominated by the Governor upon the state government's recommendation. PTI NAC NN