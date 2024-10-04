Unknown man dies after falling from residential building in Vasant Kunj

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) A man died after he reportedly fell from a building in Vasant Kunj area of south Delhi, police said on Friday.

The body of the man who is yet to be identified was first spotted in the parking area of the building by a sweeper who also informed the authorities.

When police reached the spot they found the man dead with his head bleeding, an officer said.

A resident of the second floor of the same building told police that he had heard a thud around 4 am Thursday but thought it came from his washroom.

Police said that some clips used in hanging clothes found near the man's body matched with those attached to a clothesline on a second-floor balcony.

"An abrasion wound was also found on the left hand of the deceased," the officer said.

The body was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for post mortem and efforts are being made to ascertain his identify, he said.