Unknown person poses as MoHUA secretary to extract information, FIRs filed

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Cases have been registered at three locations against an unknown individual posing as secretary of the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, an official statement said.

The impersonator has been contacting officials through unsolicited phone calls, with the intention of deceitfully obtaining sensitive information, the ministry said in the statement.

It, however, did not elaborate the details.

According to officials in the ministry, the FIRs have been filed in Delhi and Bengaluru.

Authorities are investigating the matter and the agencies concerned have been alerted, the statement said.

In view of the incident, the ministry has issued an advisory to all stakeholders urging them to exercise caution and follow standard protocols while dealing with such calls.

"In case of any suspicious calls claiming to be from the secretary of housing and urban affairs ministry, please verify the authenticity by contacting the ministry through the official contact details available on the website: https://mohua.gov.in," the statement said.

It said that any such incidents should immediately be reported to the national cyber crime reporting portal at https://www.cybercrime.gov.in or through the toll-free helpline number 1930.