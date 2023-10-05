Unlawful assembly case registered against AAP workers protesting outside ED office in Mumbai

Mumbai, Oct 5 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Thursday registered a case of alleged unlawful assembly against more than 25 activists of the Aam Aadmi Party for staging a demonstration outside the Enforcement Directorate office in south Mumbai against the arrest of the party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

Advertisment

The party claimed that its city unit leaders were detained at home earlier in the morning.

AAP activists gathered outside the ED office in Ballard Estate area around 11 pm in violation of prohibitory orders, and they were removed from there, said a police official.

Cases were registered against them for `unlawful assembly', he added.

Advertisment

In a statement on X, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party claimed that Mumbai Police "cracked down on the senior leadership of the party" in the city since Wednesday night.

AAP Mumbai president Preeti Sharma Menon, working president Ruben Mascarenhas, vice president Pius Varghese and 15 other senior leaders were detained early in the morning without giving any reason, it claimed.

Sanjay Singh was arrested by the central investigation agency on Wednesday as part of a money laundering probe linked to the 2021-22 Delhi Excise policy case. He was the second high-profile AAP leader after Manish Sisodia, a former deputy chief minister, to be held in the case. PTI DC KRK