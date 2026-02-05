Unless unlawful elements are strongly dealt with, there will be no peace in Manipur: Congress MLA

Imphal, Feb 5 (PTI) Manipur Congress MLA K Ranjit Singh on Thursday urged the newly formed popular government to take strong action against unlawful elements in both the hills and the valley to restore peace in the violence-hit state.

Speaking during the Assembly session, Singh alleged that the law and order situation in the hill areas remained a serious concern.

"There is no law in the hills. This is known to everybody. For the last three years, there has been no real effort for restoration of peace, only demands for separate administration," he claimed.

Referring to a recent incident, the Congress legislator said a 32-year-old man from Kakching Khunou was abducted and later shot dead by armed miscreants in Churachandpur district despite pleading for his life.

"Unlawful elements and criminals should be strictly dealt with both in the hills and the valley, as law and order is a state subject. Unless unlawful elements carrying sophisticated weapons are reined in, there will be no peace in the state," he said.

Earlier, opposition leader Okram Ibobi Singh also appealed to all communities in the state not to do anything that could threaten or break the territorial integrity of a small state like Manipur.

He also raised objections to the Governor’s Address being taken up in the Assembly ahead of the confidence motion, describing the sequence of proceedings as constitutionally improper.

Singh argued that constitutional convention requires a government to first prove its majority on the floor of the House before proceeding with the Governor’s Address and related legislative business. PTI COR MNB