Unlicensed bar raided in Ghaziabad; 4 held, 230 bottles of liquor seized

Ghaziabad (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Excise Department raided an unlicensed bar operating out of a hotel in Rajnagar District Centre (RDC), Ghaziabad and arrested four people, besides seizing over 200 bottles of liquor, an officer said Tuesday.

Advertisment

The raid was conducted late Monday night following a tip-off, Deputy Excise Commissioner (DEC) of Meerut Division RK Singh said.

The raid targeted Tasha Kitchen Restaurant (The Food Workshop), where foreign and high-end English liquor was being served without a licence.

Singh said, "The operation continued until late in the night, uncovering a significant violation of excise regulations." A total of 230 bottles (199 sealed and 31 open), amounting to 90.75 litres of liquor, were recovered. The seized items included foreign liquor, beer and wine of various brands approved for sale in Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, he said.

Advertisment

Four people were arrested on the spot: Mohit (22) from Bulandshahr; and Sanjay (33), Ishwari (43) and Bhuvnesh (37) from Uttarakhand. The arrested staff admitted they were serving liquor under the directions of the restaurant's operators: Sanyam Kohli, his father Shyam Kohli, and his mother Dimple Kohli, according to the officer.

The liquor was allegedly stored in large quantities without proper licensing. An FIR has been filed under relevant provisions of the Excise Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Charges have also been invoked under Section 10 of the Uttar Pradesh Restaurant (Consumption of Liquor) Rules 1952 and the FIR lodged at Kavi Nagar Police Station, Ghaziabad.

Advertisment

The four detained staffers have been sent to jail, while the restaurant's operators remain at large, Singh added. PTI COR KIS SKY SKY