Unlike past govts, BJP dispensation with the poor, Dalits: Adityanath

Lucknow, Sep 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that unlike previous governments, the BJP dispensation is with the poor and Dalits, and not criminals.

Advertisment

He said cracking down on the mafia and building a safe and corruption-free society are his government's priorities.

Adityanath was speaking at a programme where he distributed appointment letters to 240 candidates for the posts of junior assistant and computer operator in the Minority and Technical Education Department, an official release said.

Unlike the previous governments, the BJP government is with the poor, Dalits and extremely backward classes and not the mafia and criminals, the chief minister said.

Advertisment

"In the past six years, Uttar Pradesh has achieved new heights in line with the vision of Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi. The government is maintaining absolute transparency in the recruitment process. No minister or secretary knows where a person will be posted after selection.

"Today, when corruption has been curbed, talented people like you have found a place. It was only a dream before 2017," he said.

Under his government, Adityanath said, there is a marked reduction in bureaucratic red tape that delayed development projects in the past in Uttar Pradesh.

"The government has diligently implemented various projects initiated by the central government, ensuring efficient execution," he said. PTI SAB DIV DIV