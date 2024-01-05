Unmarried couple commit suicide in UP's Sambhal

Sambhal (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) An unmarried couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves in Gunnaur police station area of this district on Friday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that a 20-year-old woman named Veena, who worked as a labourer at a brick kiln, hanged herself from a tree this morning.

"Shortly after, one Rahul (19) also ended his life," he added.

Gunawat said that Rahul was Veena's nephew.

"Prima facie, it appears that they were having an affair against the wishes of their family members," he added.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is on into the matter, police said. PTI COR CDN AS AS