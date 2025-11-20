Unmarried couple dies by consuming poison in UP's Hardoi

Lucknow, Nov 20 (PTI) A young couple allegedly died by consuming poison separately in Beniganj police station area in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district on Thursday, police said.

According to officials, an 18-year-old girl Shivani from Ashraf Tola area consumed poison first and died.

On learning about her death, her 21-year-old lover Anoop Kumar, a resident of Madhia village, consumed poison in a nearby orchard, leading to his death as well.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the two belonged to the same community and had been in a relationship for a long time. Their families lived barely seven kilometres apart.

The girl earlier lived at her maternal grandparents’ home in the boy’s village, where she was studying before shifting to Beniganj two years ago, officials said.

Circle Officer (CO) Ajit Chauhan said the police received information that Shivani had died after consuming a poisonous substance.

Soon after, they were informed that Anoop Kumar had also consumed poison.

"A search was conducted, and Anoop's body was found in a nearby orchard. Both bodies have been taken into custody and sent to the mortuary for postmortem examination. Initial investigation suggests the two were in a relationship for quite some time. Further legal proceedings are underway," Chauhan said.