Unmarried, widowed and divorced daughters to get family pension in MP: Official

Bhopal, Feb 10 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday decided to make unmarried daughters, along with widows and divorced women, eligible for family pension, an official said.

"Under Rule 44 of the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2026, unmarried, widowed, and divorced daughters have been included among the members eligible for family pension," he said.

This decision was approved in the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

Separately, the cabinet approved the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Pension) Rules, 2026, and the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Commutation of Pension) Rules and authorised the finance department to publish the rules as approved.

The proposed rules simplify procedures and jurisdictions, which will facilitate pensioners. Related cases can be resolved in a timely manner. Retirees will find commutation and calculation of the pension commutation value easier, the official said.

The cabinet also approved the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Implementation of National Pension System) Rules, 2026, and the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Payment of Gratuity under the National Pension System) Rules, 2026. These rules will be effective from April 1, 2026, he said.

The major new provisions include a family pension in the event of a subscriber's death. Provisions have been made for voluntary retirement and e-service book. Previous service with the Central and Madhya Pradesh governments will be combined, the official said.

Provisions have also been made for subscriber and employer contributions during the suspension period. A detailed and clear procedure has been established for implementing the National Pension System, including contribution rates, calculations, fixing responsibility for delays, and provisions for retirement, voluntary retirement, resignation, and exit in the event of death, the official said.

There will be a clear procedure for determining eligibility and payment of gratuity for government servants covered under the National Pension System.

Recovery from gratuity will be possible following a departmental inquiry (post-retirement) order, the official said.

The provisions include withholding employer contributions during a departmental inquiry, withholding subscriber contributions three months before retirement, instituting departmental inquiries after retirement, and provisions for the state government's power to terminate and relax rules, the official added.

Terming the decision the Yadav government's humanitarian initiative, state BJP's media in-charge, Ashish Agrawal, said, "This isn't just a pension, it's a guarantee of the respect and safety of daughters." He hailed the move as a historic step rooted in sensitivity.

"Now, unmarried, widowed, and divorced daughters will also be entitled to a family pension after their father's death. It is a powerful example of women's respect, social justice, and sensitive good governance," he added. PTI MAS NSK