'Unmasked': Artist Nandita Chaudhuri's book blends art, poetry

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) A compendium of poems and paintings, new book, "Unmasked: Reflections in Brush & Ink" by artist-poet Nandita Chaudhuri, relies on graphic metaphors to convey a common thread of human behaviour.

The book, published by Mapin, is touted to be a unique blend of art and poetry, inviting readers into the author's world of "colourful dreams to open new windows of imagination".

"I'm not bound by a medium and prefer using multimedia to bring out my most passionate, deeply profound and perceptive thoughts to life. The paintings and sculptures in my book 'Unmasked' reveal these thoughts, and the nuances of human behavior and connection with the universe at large," said the author in a statement.

Chaudhuri, a British multidisciplinary artist of Indian origin, works across canvas, digital film, installation and print, blurring boundaries between media.

Her works find place in the permanent collections of various museums, global hotel chains and private collectors.

According to the publishers, an interplay of narratives throughout the book enables a storyline that depicts the object and the crevices within.

"Together, they create a unique multi-layered sensory experience, conveying deep introspection with incredible synergy," they added.

The book is endorsed by business leader Harsh Goenka, chairman, RPG Enterprises.

"Chaudhuri weaves boldness and reflection intricately into her poems. She revisits conventional thinking, presenting us with a familiar, yet different, perspective. The poems are deeply insightful and moving and are narrated with emotion and flair," said Goenka.

The book, priced at Rs 4,950, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.