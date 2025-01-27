Unnao case convict Kuldeep Sengar surrendered in Tihar, Delhi HC told

New Delhi: Unnao rape case convict Kuldeep Singh Sengar, granted interim bail on medical grounds, is back to Tihar as the doctor was unavailable, his counsel told the Delhi High Court on Monday.

A bench of Justices Yashwant Varma and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar learnt from the counsel that Sengar surrendered returned to jail on January 24 as an AIIMS surgeon, supposed to perform his eye surgery, was not available till January 30.

He said Sengar, serving life term in the case, would move court again either on January 28 or 29 to seek medical bail for his cataract surgery.

The court asked the counsel to start arguments on Sengar's appeal in the case under the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act and would be heard in February.

On January 22, the court granted him interim bail on medical grounds in the case.

The bench directed him to surrender no later than January 27 once he was discharged from the hospital.

It also clarified if the surgery did not take place on January 24, Sengar should surrender the same evening.

Sengar is also in custody in the case related to the custodial death of the survivor's father. His plea seeking suspension of the ten-year jail sentence in that case is pending before another bench.

He was granted a two-week interim bail in December 2024 on account of his health, which was subsequently extended by another month.

The high court, however, refused to extend the same on January 20, the day he was directed to surrender, after noting the application for extension was not supplied to the survivor.

Sengar's counsel had sought interim bail for 30 days on the ground that he was advised to undergo a cataract surgery in AIIMS and he had to be admitted on January 24 which was verified by the CBI.

The plea was opposed by the survivor's lawyer who argued that Sengar could not be given interim bail endlessly.

He said the survivor and her family faced threats from the accused.

The court, while granting the relief, said at present there was no allegation of violation of any of the terms and conditions imposed on Sengar when he was earlier given interim bail.

Sengar's plea for extension of the interim bail formed a part of his appeal against the December 2019 trial court's verdict in the rape case. He has sought its quashing.

The minor girl was allegedly kidnapped and raped by Sengar, expelled by the BJP, in 2017.

The rape case and other connected cases were transferred to Delhi from a trial court in UP on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1, 2019.