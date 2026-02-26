Unnao custodial death case: Delhi HC asks AIIMS medical board to examine Jaideep Sengar's health

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has directed the AIIMS here to constitute a medical board to examine Jaideep Sengar, who is seeking suspension of his 10-year jail sentence on medical grounds in the custodial death case of the Unnao rape survivor's father.

Jaideep Sengar (50) -- the brother of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar, who was convicted of raping the Unnao girl when she was a minor -- sought relief on account of Stage-IV oral cancer with suspected recurrence.

A bench of Justices Navin Chawla and Ravinder Dudeja observed that an independent medical assessment was necessary to ascertain Jaideep Sengar's current health condition.

The Central Bureau of Investigation opposed the plea and contended that the medical documents produced by the convict in support of his plea were fake.

"In matters concerning suspension of sentence on medical grounds, the court must be guided by reliable and objective medical opinion and documents. In the present case, this court is of the view that an independent medical assessment by a duly constituted medical board is necessary to ascertain the current health condition of the applicant. Accordingly, it is directed that the Director, AIIMS, New Delhi, shall constitute a medical board to examine the current medical condition of the applicant," the bench ordered on February 24.

The counsel for the deceased's daughter also opposed the grant of an interim suspension of sentence to Jaideep Sengar, apprehending that he would misuse his liberty.

Listing the matter for hearing on March 2, the court asked the board to conduct a comprehensive evaluation and submit a report on whether Jaideep Sengar was suffering from cancer or any other life-threatening disease, and if so, at what stage.

It also sought to know if adequate treatment could be provided to him in the jail hospital or through escorted visits to government hospitals.

On February 19, the court had asked Jaideep Sengar to surrender before the jail authorities, noting that the interim bail granted to him in July 2024 was last extended in April 2025.

The high court had granted interim bail to Jaideep Sengar on July 3, 2024, for two months on medical grounds.

His brother and former BJP leader Kuldeep Sengar was convicted of kidnapping and raping the Unnao survivor in 2017 when she was a minor, for which he was sentenced to imprisonment for the remainder of his life on December 20, 2019.

On March 13, 2020, the trial court sentenced Kuldeep Sengar and Jaideep Sengar alias Atul Singh to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10 lakh in the custodial death case of the rape survivor's father.

The girl's father was arrested, allegedly at the behest of the accused, under the Arms Act and died in custody on April 9, 2018, owing to police brutality.

The trial court said no leniency could be shown for killing a family's sole breadwinner.

The appeals of the accused against the trial court judgment are pending in the high court. PTI ADS RUK RUK