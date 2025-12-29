Unnao rape case: Congress welcomes SC stay on Sengar's sentence suspension

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) Congress women's wing chief Alka Lamba on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to stay a Delhi High Court order that had suspended the life sentence of expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the 2017 Unnao rape case.

Speaking to reporters, Lamba described the stay as a victory for the rape survivor and her supporters, asserting that the legal battle would continue.

"It is a big thing that the Supreme Court has overturned the high court's decision and made it clear that Kuldeep Singh Sengar will not be allowed to come out, he will stay in jail. This is a victory for the survivor, her family and all who supported them," the president of All India Mahila Congress said.

She criticised the prime minister's 'Beti Bachao' slogan, alleging that administration was "saving" offenders. "This is not the end; we will continue to fight. We are also in touch with the family of Ankita Bhandari," she added.

The 19-year-old receptionist, Bhandari, was murdered in 2022 by her employer at a resort in Uttarakhand's Pauri. Investigations had revealed she was killed for refusing to provide sexual favours.

Lamba said the Congress plans to raise the matter during the upcoming Budget Session of Parliament.

The Supreme Court's intervention comes after the Delhi High Court had suspended Sengar's life term on the grounds that he had already served seven years and five months in prison.

Sengar's sentence was suspended by the high court till the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case. He has challenged a December 2019 trial court verdict in the case.

Despite the high court's earlier order in the rape case, Sengar remains in jail as he is also serving a 10-year sentence in the custodial death of the survivor's father.

The Unnao rape trial and related matters were moved from Uttar Pradesh to a Delhi court on August 1, 2019 following a Supreme Court directive. PTI AO AKY