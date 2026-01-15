Unnao rape: Survivor moves Delhi HC to place more material in Kuldeep Sengar's appeal

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Unnao rape survivor on Thursday moved the Delhi High Court to bring on record more material in the Kuldeep Sengar's appeal against his conviction in the case.

In her application filed in the expelled BJP leader's appeal, she said she wanted to place before the court facts and documents to show "relevant recent developments" as well as the threat to herself and her family.

Her plea also sought a direction to further record evidence of two officials from her school in Unnao to certify her date of birth. She alleged that Sengar influenced the investigation and used forged and false documents about her age in the trial, which were now also being relied upon in appeal.

A bench of justices Prathiba M Singh and Madhu Jain observed that the appeal was already at the stage of final hearing and listed the survivor's application for consideration on February 25.

It asked the survivor's counsel to file the relevant documents along with her application by January 31 and told Sengar and the CBI to file their replies to the plea.

The application follows the high court's December 23, 2025, order suspending Sengar's life imprisonment, saying that he had already undergone seven years and five months under incarceration.

The suspension order was passed by a bench of justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar, which was stayed by the Supreme Court on December 29, 2025.

Sengar's sentence was suspended by the high court till the pendency of his appeal challenging his conviction and sentence in the rape case. He has challenged a December 2019 trial court verdict in the rape case.

Sengar kidnapped the minor and raped her in 2017.

Sengar is also serving 10 years imprisonment in the custodial death case of the victim's father and has not been granted bail in that case.

The rape case and other connected cases were transferred to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh on the directions of the Supreme Court on August 1, 2019. PTI ADS ZMN