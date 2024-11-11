UNNATI scheme to boost industry, economic growth in northeast: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Agartala, Nov 11 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said the newly launched Uttar Poorva Transformative Industrialization Scheme (UNNATI, 2024) will bolster industrial development in the northeastern region.

Advertisment

The scheme is aimed at fostering industrial and economic growth in the northeastern region with an investment of Rs 10,037 crore in the next ten years. It is expected to generate 83,000 jobs.

While addressing a workshop on UNNATI-24 at Prajna Bhavan in Agartala, the chief minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi always emphasises on economic progress of the northeast as it involves the country’s overall prosperity.

"The UNNATI-24 is launched to foster industrial and economic growth of the northeast with an investment of Rs 10,037 crore in the next ten years. This is an initial investment, and it may go up further. The project is supposed to create 83,000 jobs in the northeast," he said.

Advertisment

Emphasising the awareness about the UNNATI-24, Saha said the scheme is all set to transform the manufacturing sector in the northeast, which will ultimately create a competitive market.

The chief minister said despite the northeastern state being surrounded by Bangladesh on three sides, the prime minister has given the HIRA model (highway/i-way/roadway/airway) to the northeastern state.

"Tripura is now well connected with the rest of the country with improvement in connectivity over the past few years. Now, the state has as many as six national highways. Micro and small enterprises have been evolving in the state due to an industry-friendly atmosphere," he said.

Advertisment

Asserting that the northeastern state has sector-specific industrial estates, Saha said a special economic zone is being developed in South Tripura, and rail connectivity through Bangladesh is almost ready.

"Unfortunately, the problem in Bangladesh is hindering the progress but the northeastern state will become a gateway to the Southeast Asian countries in future," he said.

The chief minister also highlighted the state’s initiatives to boost the industry sector by attracting investment.

Advertisment

"Tripura has organised business summits and joined several industrial promotion conclaves to boost the industry. The state so far attracted an investment of Rs 5,900 crore of which Rs 200 crore has been already invested, while Rs 1,000 crore investment is in the pipeline," he said. PTI PS SBN SBN