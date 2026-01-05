Unopposed wins in civic polls: MNS leader moves HC; alleges threats, inducements

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Avinash Jadhav on Monday filed a petition in Bombay High Court against the "unopposed" wins of several candidates of the ruling Mahayuti in the January 15 civic polls.

In his plea filed through advocate Asim Sarode, the MNS leader alleged coercion and inducement and sought a court-monitored inquiry into the "mass withdrawals".

The petition also sought a stay on the declaration of results in 68 seats where the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena have claimed unopposed victories.

Opposition candidates were "forced, intimidated or allured" into withdrawing their nomination papers through corrupt practices, the plea alleged.

"Withdrawal of rival candidates was not voluntary but was the result of systemic coercion, threats, or illegal allurements, violating the 'free and fair' mandate of Article 243-ZA of the Constitution," it added.

The petition said the Maharashtra State Election Commission has ordered a state-wide inquiry into approximately 69 to 70 candidates declared elected unopposed across 29 municipal corporations following serious allegations of coercion, intimidation and inducements that led to withdrawal of nomination papers.

The petition will be taken up for hearing in due course.

Polls to 29 municipal corporations in the state will be held on January 15, while votes will be counted the next day.