Unopposed wins in polls good for democracy; Oppn free to seek legal remedy: Bawankule

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jan 5 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Monday said unopposed wins in the civic polls were "good for democracy", and Opposition parties wishing to seek justice for themselves were free to do so.

Speaking to reporters at Chikalthana airport here, the BJP leader said there were no written rules that unopposed elections should not take place, and the Election Commission has allowed it.

Bawankule's remarks have come in the wake of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray's appeal to the State Election Commission to cancel the results in 68 civic wards where ruling Mahayuti nominees were declared winners unopposed in the run-up to the January 15 municipal corporation elections, and a warning that democracy must not be overrun by "mobocracy".

The state revenue minister said, "If somewhere elections are taking place unopposed, then it is a good practice. The agenda of those who have won unopposed is development." MNS chief Raj Thackeray had on Sunday accused the BJP of having double standards, pointing out that the saffron party had approached the Supreme Court in similar instances in West Bengal, where ruling party candidates were chosen unopposed in local body polls, he said "They (MNS) can approach the court if they want to and can seek their justice. Winning unopposed elections is good for democracy," Bawankule added.

He said there were several instances in the past where candidates have been elected unopposed to local governing bodies and gram panchayats.

Taking a dig at the Thackeray cousins, Bawakule said the duo can gather crowds at rallies, but these crowds don't necessarily translate into votes.

He also clarified the BJP's stand on VBA leader Shujat Ambedkar's statement claiming that Congress MP Praniti Shinde will join the ruling party after the civic elections.

"Praniti Shinde has not contacted any BJP leader till now. It is not good to damage someone's political career by making such allegations," he said. PTI AW ARU