Unopposed wins: Ruling parties using money, threats to get candidates to withdraw, says Oppn

Mumbai, Jan 2 (PTI) The Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Friday accused the ruling dispensation of using money and threats to get opposition candidates to withdraw from the January 15 civic polls.
In a post on X, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said returning officers have been directed that withdrawal of nomination should be accepted by candidates even if they come by late night. These withdrawal of nomination should be considered that they have reached before 3 pm deadline on Friday, he claimed.
"A friend of mine, who is in this election process, said this (accepting the form beyond 3 pm) would not be appropriate. He was told by the guardian minister, in a tone that sounded both a request as well as threat, that he should listen to what the local MLA says," Raut claimed.
This is mobocracy in the name of democracy. One day there will be public uprising like Bangladesh and Nepal, he further claimed.
The Shiv Sena on Friday claimed five of its candidates have been elected unopposed to the 131-member Thane Municipal Corporation.
Six BJP candidates have been elected unopposed after the scrutiny of nomination papers for the Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC) polls in Maharashtra's Thane district, the party claimed on Friday.
Three Shiv Sena candidates and one BJP contestant were declared unopposed following the scrutiny of nomination papers for the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation polls in Thane district, an official said on Thursday.
"Why do you hold polls if you want to win them before voting. Both the ruling parties should distribute it amongst themselves. Democracy has ended in India and the state. They chose weak candidates of the opposition and got their work done," MNS leader Avinash Jadhav said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Arvind Sawant also accused the ruling parties of putting pressure on opposition candidates to ensure such unopposed victories. PTI PR BNM