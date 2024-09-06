Unperturbed over speeding train, Andhra CM Naidu inspects flood relief work

Vijayawada, Sep 6 (PTI) From wading through floodwaters and riding on boats and bulldozers, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is putting in all efforts to work for the relief of flood ravaged people in the state, which also included surveying a swollen rivulet from a railway bridge when a train whizzed by.

Following the unprecedented torrential downpours and floods in Vijayawada, Naidu made multiple visits to the flood-hit places to personally supervise the relief work.

According to PTI Videos, the CM was assessing the flood situation firsthand from atop a small railway bridge in Vijayawada over a gushing rivulet-like water body on Thursday, accompanied by several officials and NSG commandos.

During that time, a train whizzed by and the 74-year-old Naidu, standing by the bridge's railing on a narrow platform very close to the moving train, was unperturbed.

Passengers from the speeding train cheered the CM's fieldwork. PTI STH KH