'Unprecedented' action: Kejriwal hails Punjab govt's anti-drugs campaign

Ludhiana, Apr 1 (PTI) AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday lauded the Punjab government's action against drugs as "unprecedented" and said the achievements of the past month had not been witnessed in 75 years.

A large number of smugglers have been arrested and huge quantities of narcotics seized in the past month, he claimed.

The Punjab government recently launched a major crackdown against drugs in the state.

"Thousands of traffickers have been arrested in just one month. These are the same traffickers whose names sent chills down people's spines. Today, they are being arrested and bulldozers are demolishing the homes of drug dealers," he said on the Yudh Nasheyan Virudh campaign.

"Large quantities of drugs and money have been recovered, including funds that were sent to Pakistan through hawala channels. Even hawala operators are being arrested," he said during an executive summit of AAP.

Warning drug smugglers, the former Delhi chief minister said police would not hesitate to take action if anyone confronted them in an encounter.

"The message is very clear: either stop selling drugs or leave Punjab. Otherwise, (smugglers) will not remain alive," Kejriwal said.

The AAP supremo returned to Ludhiana, where he spent two days last month, in the run-up to the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

The seat fell vacant in January after the death of AAP MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi. The date for the bypoll is yet to be announced.

In his address, Kejriwal also highlighted the decline in Punjab's ranking in terms of per capita income, from being number one to now being in 18th place.

"Those responsible for bringing drugs to Punjab, who sold Punjab's youngsters for the sake of power, will not be spared. They will face justice," he added.

The former Delhi chief minister compared AAP's efforts with the promises made by the Congress prior to the 2017 assembly election.

"The Congress had taken an oath with a 'gutkha sahib', claiming it would end (the) drugs (menace) in Punjab within four weeks … but when it came to power, it did nothing," Kejriwal said in an apparent reference to former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

Reaffirming his party's commitment to honest governance, he said, "AAP's government is an honest government. We will never be a government that can be bought. We are taking strict action against drug traffickers and there will be no compromise on this issue." Outlining AAP's mission to eliminate drugs from Punjab, he assured the gathering of party volunteers that this was not just a goal but a collective commitment that would unite every individual to free Punjab from the clutches of drugs.

"You are the ones who worked day and night to establish AAP's government in Punjab. Today's meeting is of great importance as we are gathered here for a single mission -- to eradicate drugs from Punjab. I strongly believe that if every person here takes an oath to remove drugs from Punjab, then no one can stop us from achieving this goal," he said.

Kejriwal urged the volunteers to continue their efforts at the grassroots level. "If peddlers come to sell drugs in your village, do not allow them. And do not be afraid because the police and the administration are with you." He called on block presidents to go to their villages and spread the message that no dealer would be allowed to sell drugs.

Kejriwal said, "I had earlier said that we will begin our visits to every village from April 1. However, due to the ongoing harvest season, we are postponing it by a month. But starting tomorrow (Wednesday), we will start a 'padyatra' in cities with school and college children where they will take an oath not to use drugs themselves and to ensure no one sells drugs in Punjab." From May 1, Kejriwal and AAP leaders, the chief minister, Cabinet ministers, MLAs and administrative officers will visit every village.

"Block presidents will visit 10 villages each and spread the message that no peddler would be allowed in those villages. The government has set up village defence committees against drugs and we will work closely with them to ensure the eradication of drugs from our villages," Kejriwal said.

To further engage youngsters and promote healthy lifestyles, the AAP supremo announced plans to set up playgrounds across Punjab. "Every village will soon have a playground where youngsters can engage in sports and stay away from drugs." PTI COR CHS SZM SZM