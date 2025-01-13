Unprecedented arrangements, says Uma Bharti; reflects on attending Kumbh since 1977

Mahakumbh Nagar, Jan 13 (PT) Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti, who arrived in Prayagraj on Monday to take part in the Maha Kumbh, congratulated Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the grand arrangements for the world's largest religious gathering.

In the post on X, the former MP praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its "exceptional" efforts in ensuring seamless facilities and enhanced security measures for the devotees.

More than 40 crore people, including many from abroad, are expected over 45 days in the mela being held after 12 years. Besides, seers claim the celestial permutations and combinations for the event are taking place after 144 years, making the occasion even more auspicious for the faithful.

"I have been attending the Maha Kumbh at Shri Prayagraj since 1977, but I have never witnessed such excellent arrangements, security, facilities, and the remarkably polite demeanour of the administration and police towards pilgrims. Blessed is India, blessed is Shri Prayagraj, and blessed is this divine Maha Kumbh," Uma Bharti said.

In the post, she mentioned arriving at the Shri Prayagraj Junction Railway Station on Monday morning, where her initial concerns were quickly addressed.

She expressed her admiration for the seamless facilities and enhanced security measures provided for pilgrims, from the station to the Kumbh and also praised the Adityanath government for making excellent arrangements to help visitors stay warm in the cold weather.

"On behalf of crores of Indians, I congratulate Yogi Adityanath ji for these outstanding preparations and successful management of this grand spiritual event," Uma Bharti said. PTI KIS NSD NSD