'Unprecedented': Expert hails removal of customs duty on 17 cancer drugs

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Padma Shri awardee and leading oncologist Dr Ashok Kumar Vaid on Sunday termed the government's decision to remove customs duty on 17 cancer-related drugs as an "unprecedented" step that would bring significant relief to patients and their families burdened by high treatment costs.

"The treatment of cancer can be categorised into two or three segments, and the biggest segment of all is the price of medicines. Cancer treatment is not a one-time therapy; it is a long-term process," Dr Vaid told PTI.

He said cancer is increasingly being treated like a chronic disease.

"Just like a diabetic or blood pressure patient takes medicines for a prolonged period, cancer patients now need long-term medication. New medicines are controlling cancer even at advanced stages and maintaining it for longer periods. Therefore, the cost of treatment becomes a very important factor for the patient and the family," he said.

Calling the duty cut a major policy move, Dr Vaid said, "As far as I understand, this decision will affect 17 cancer medicines, which is unprecedented. Such a step has not been taken in any budget till now. It is a big and important decision." He said it is likely that expensive imported cancer drugs would be cheaper.

"We will have to see which medicines are included in these 17, but one thing is sure — these will be costly imported medicines. Therefore, the impact of this decision will be big, hopefully," he said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday announced the removal of basic customs duty on 17 cancer-related drugs and medicines in her Budget speech in Parliament.