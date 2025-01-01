Unprecedented rush of devotees at Ayodhya Ram temple on New Year day

Ayodhya (UP): Ayodhya on Wednesday witnessed an unprecedented rush of devotees on the first day of the New Year as the temple town saw an overwhelming turnout of pilgrims, particularly at the newly constructed Ram Mandir.

The temple was consecrated on January 22 last year.

According to local administration estimates, over two lakh devotees had already set up camps in Ayodhya on New Year Eve. On Wednesday morning, approximately three lakh more people arrived to pay homage to the deity of Ram Lalla.

The eagerness of devotees was palpable as they lined up for 'darshan' of the idol which was unveiled at sunrise on the first day of the year.

In a statement, Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai said the entire world is celebrating the New Year according to the Gregorian calendar. The winter season coupled with a holiday break contributed to the high number of visitors, he explained.

With schools, courts and agricultural work closed for the season, he said, "People often take vacations during this time. Increasingly, Ayodhya has become a prime destination for pilgrims instead of more traditional tourist spots like Goa, Nainital, Shimla or Mussoorie."

The Ayodhya administration divided the city into multiple sectors and zones to regulate the large crowds. Heavy police presence was deployed to manage the surging crowds. Traffic restrictions were imposed and round-the-clock vehicle inspections were conducted, local officials said.

The increase in the number of devotees had begun a day earlier. By Tuesday evening, more than two lakh pilgrims had already completed darshan. Hotels, dharamshalas and homestays were fully booked as both local and outstation visitors poured into the town.

Similar scenes unfolded at the Hanumangarhi temple, where the crowds remained steady from the early morning 'aarti' until the 'shayan aarti' in the evening.

To accommodate the massive influx, the administration had prepared 10 additional visitor galleries along the Ram Janmabhoomi path, expanding the number of darshan lines from 10 to 20. Special security measures were also enforced to ensure the safety of the devotees.

Ayodhya Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Tiwari added that the city has been divided into seven security sectors and 24 zones, with senior officers deployed in each area. Drone cameras are used to monitor crowded locations and traffic movement was strictly controlled to avoid congestion and ensure public safety.