'Unprecedented stagnation': CISF inspectors seek due promotion on back of SC cadre review order

New Delhi, Feb 15 (PTI) A group of over 500 CISF inspectors has petitioned the paramilitary force seeking a "fair" cadre review to ensure time-bound promotions, as they are experiencing "unprecedented" stagnation, given they receive only one post upgrade over a span of 30 to 34 years in their careers.

PTI has seen multiple communications sent by these officials to their headquarters, citing a favourable order of the Supreme Court issued on February 2, which disposed of their special leave petition (SLP) and directed that the cadre review for the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) be completed within three months.

Inspectors in the CISF are initially recruited as sub-inspectors (SIs). The next promotion level is inspector, followed by assistant commandant (AC), which is the entry-level gazetted officer rank. Currently, there are around 3,000 inspectors and approximately 17,000 SIs in the force.

The petitioners said the stagnation was at the inspector level to the AC rank.

The inspectors stated they have been facing "extraordinary, severe, and unprecedented stagnation," with many retiring after more than three decades of "unblemished" service, having received only one promotion (to inspector).

The officials argued that this stagnation is causing them "grave prejudice, loss of morale, and a violation of their fundamental rights." When contacted, a senior CISF officer said the cadre review for the Group 'A' service officers was "ongoing", and the exercise would be conducted "fairly", keeping in mind all sections of the staff.

The inspectors attributed the "acute" stagnation in their ranks to "systematic" reduction in promotion quota, "anomaly" in rank status compared to other CAPFs and non-compliance with Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) guidelines on cadre management.

As subordinate officers, the inspectors have insisted that, as the "feeder cadre" for Group 'A' posts (gazetted officer rank), they are "directly affected" by the cadre review of this service, and therefore, their concerns should be addressed during this process.

They have also sought "parity" with other CAPFs like CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB, claiming that while similarly recruited SIs in these forces have risen to higher gazetted officer ranks, they continue to stagnate despite having entered service through the same combined SSC examination.

"It has been a long battle for us. The Supreme Court has found merit in our pleas and has found that we are stagnating in our careers due to a lack of due promotions. We hope to be treated fairly this time and hence have urged our force headquarters to do justice," said an inspector with 32 years of service.

The CISF, which has approximately 2 lakh personnel, is a Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) under the Union Home Ministry, responsible for guarding vital infrastructure in sectors such as power, nuclear power, and aerospace, as well as providing counter-terrorism cover for Parliament and major civil airports. PTI NES MPL MPL