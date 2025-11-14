Unprecedented win of NDA in Bihar elections: Goyal

Visakhapatnam, Nov 14 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said it was an unprecedented win for the NDA in the Bihar elections as people voted for the state's growth and development.

He said that people have voted against the negative thinking of the opposition parties.

"This is an unprecedented win of the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Bihar elections," Goyal told reporters here.

People have voted for development and good governance, he added.

The National Democratic Alliance was set to sweep the Bihar assembly polls, surging ahead in close to 200 out of 243 seats on Friday, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with nearly 95 per cent strike rate, reaffirming the popularity and campaign clout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI RR SHW