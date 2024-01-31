Unprecedented work done by govt in field of tourism: Prez

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The growth in India's tourism sector is due to the nation's "growing stature" and today the world wants to "explore and know India", President Droupadi Murmu said on Wednesday.

In her maiden address at the new Parliament building, she also said that tourism is a big sector providing employment to the youth.

In the last ten years, my government has done unprecedented work in the field of tourism, she said.

Along with the number of domestic tourists in India, the number of foreign tourists coming to India has also increased," the President noted.

The reason for the growth in the tourism sector is owed to "India's growing stature", Murmu said.

Today, the world wants to explore and know India. Apart from this, the scope of tourism has also increased due to excellent connectivity. Building of airports at various places is also advantageous, she added.

The President also said that now, the "Northeast is witnessing record tourist arrivals. Now, there is heightened excitement about Andaman-Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands".

The government has laid emphasis on the development of pilgrimage destinations and historical sites across the country. This has now made pilgrimage in India easier. At the same time, there is a growing interest in the world towards heritage tourism in India, she said in her address.

"In the last one year, 8.5 crore people have visited Kashi. More than five crore people have visited Mahakaal. More than 19 lakh people have visited Kedar Dham," she said, while sharing data on pilgrimage sites.

In the five days since the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple, 13 lakh devotees had 'darshan' at Ayodhya Dham, she said.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' at the Ram temple in Ayodhya took place on January 22.

"There is unprecedented expansion of facilities at pilgrimage sites in every part of India, East-West-North-South," she said.

The government also wants to make India a leading destination for meetings and exhibitions related sectors. For this, facilities like Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi have been created. In the near future, tourism will become a major source of employment, Murmu said.