Unregistered madrassas can't impart religious education: Uttarakhand HC

Nainital, Jul 29 (PTI) The Uttarakhand High Court has said that unregistered or unrecognised madrassas cannot impart religious education, nor can 'namaz' be offered at such institutions.

Justice Ravindra Maithani made these observations while hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed on behalf of Haridwar-based Madarssa Jamia Rajbia Faizul Quran, Madarssa Darul Quran, Nurool Huda Education Trust, Sirajul Quran Arabiya Rasdiya Society, and Darul Uloom Sabriya Sirajiya Society.

The petitioners alleged that authorities had sealed their educational institutions without due process, even though they had already applied for registration.

They claimed that the registration process was pending due to the non-convening of the board meeting.

However, the state government argued that the sealed madrassas were operating illegally without registration and were engaged in religious and educational activities without authorisation.

The government said that these institutions were being run by private individuals. It clarified that no registered madrassas had been sealed, nor had there been any cuts in grants given to them. PTI Cor ALM RT