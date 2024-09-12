'Unrepentant Marxist, pillar of the CPI(M)': Ramesh condoles Yechury's demise

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday condoled the passing away of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and said he was an "unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPI(M), and a superb Parliamentarian".

Yechury passed away at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday following prolonged illness, hospital and party sources said. He was 72.

Yechury had been in a critical condition for the last few days and was on respiratory support.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Sitaram Yechury - a very fine human being, a multilingual bibliophile, an unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPM, and a superb Parliamentarian with a wonderful wit and sense of humour - is most sadly no more." "Our association stretched over three decades, and we collaborated closely at different occasions. He had friends across the political spectrum and was admired for the strength of his convictions and for his most engaging personality," Ramesh said.

"Salaam Tovarish. You have left us much too early but you enriched public life immeasurably and will not be forgotten," Ramesh said.