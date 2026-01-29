Unresolved Naga political issue biggest obstacle to peace: S C Jamir

Dimapur, Jan 29 (PTI) Former Nagaland Chief Minister S C Jamir on Thursday said that the unresolved Naga political issue remains the biggest obstacle to lasting peace, despite the conclusion of negotiations between the Government of India and Naga political groups.

A consultative meeting of elders of Nagaland was held here on Thursday, attended by former bureaucrats, ex-MPs, former ministers and civil society leaders. The meeting deliberated on the ways and means to urge the Government of India and the concerned authorities to implement the political agreements already signed.

Addressing media persons after the meeting, 94-year-old Jamir said Nagaland is like "a fatally wounded person groaning in pain, with no one to take care of." He said concerned citizens, who are not affiliated to any group, have come together to reflect on why the Naga people continue to suffer.

Jamir said that after prolonged negotiations, the Government of India has signed two political agreements — the Framework Agreement with the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015, and the Agreed Position with the NNPGs on November 17, 2017 — on which lasting peace in Nagaland is to be built.

"Once negotiations have reached this stage, the sooner the agreements are implemented, the better. The Naga people want to live in peace and harmony," Jamir said.

Clarifying constitutional concerns, he said it is not necessary for all provisions of the agreements to be incorporated into the Constitution of India. Only relevant portions would be incorporated through Parliament, he said.

Jamir alleged that certain vested interests who benefit from the prevailing status quo do not want peace to prevail. "There are black sheep in every society. For some people, peace is not good for them, and they are creating hurdles in reaching a logical conclusion," he said.

Jamir stressed that Nagas must speak out honestly and collectively for peace. "This is our problem and it has to be solved by our own effort. We cannot depend on others," he added.

The former chief minister further said that efforts would be made to democratically build political will, both in New Delhi and Nagaland, for the implementation of the agreements. He said that irrespective of the number of factions, all groups must be brought to the table for a final settlement, warning that failure to do so would reduce the issue to a mere law and order problem.

Jamir called upon all factions to work together under a common working committee and arrive at a consensus, stating that there are no major contentious issues left as talks have already concluded. PTI CORR NBS NBS RG